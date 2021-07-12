Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

