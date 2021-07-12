Captrust Financial Advisors Has $60.54 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,524.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,386.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

