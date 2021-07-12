Captrust Financial Advisors Has $49.13 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.36% of PulteGroup worth $49,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,094 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.23 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

