Captrust Financial Advisors Has $157.41 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $979,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,738.35 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,350.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

