Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 38,877 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $34,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

