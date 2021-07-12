Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 241,404 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,404 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $67,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

