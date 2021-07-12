Caption Management LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

BAND opened at $130.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.42. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

