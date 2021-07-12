Caption Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 in the last 90 days. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

