Caption Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1,759.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,500 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned 0.10% of Qurate Retail worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after acquiring an additional 721,860 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,838,000 after acquiring an additional 359,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $12.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

