Caption Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Caption Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,703,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,789,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $121.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $628.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

