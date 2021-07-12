Caption Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Caption Management LLC cut its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of INFN opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

