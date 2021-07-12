Canaccord Genuity Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.67.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.47. Aritzia has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$37.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.72.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

