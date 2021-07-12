Canaccord Genuity Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.67.
TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.47. Aritzia has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$37.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.72.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
