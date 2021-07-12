Canaccord Genuity Increases Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $48.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 135,157,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,416,072. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

