Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Leidos were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.84 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

