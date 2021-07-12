Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 55 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cable One were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC increased its position in Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,933.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,812.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

