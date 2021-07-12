Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMX opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. América Móvil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

