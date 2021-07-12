Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $318,501,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,554.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,015.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,432.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

