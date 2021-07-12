Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,198 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $178,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.27 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

