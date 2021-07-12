CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. 3,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 381,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -258.06, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in CAE by 161.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CAE by 305.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in CAE by 68.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,971,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

