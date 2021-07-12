CACHE Gold Price Tops $58.02 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $58.02 or 0.00168705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $109,571.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.82 or 0.00897993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

