Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Heska at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heska by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heska by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSKA. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $237.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.47. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

