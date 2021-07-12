Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $13,532,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $24.30 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

