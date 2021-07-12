Caas Capital Management LP Invests $3.82 Million in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $13,402,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $10,314,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

BVS stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

