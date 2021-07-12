Caas Capital Management LP Invests $3.01 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,530,000.

NASDAQ RTPYU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

