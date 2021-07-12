Caas Capital Management LP Has $6.60 Million Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after buying an additional 2,812,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after buying an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,663,000 after buying an additional 811,535 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2,255.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,628,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

