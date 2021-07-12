Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 70,000 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

ONTF stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

