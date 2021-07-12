Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 161,113 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 161,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

