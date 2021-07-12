Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of BVRDF traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $31.05. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

