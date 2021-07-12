Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955 ($25.54).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,053 ($26.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

