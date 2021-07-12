BTIG Research Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $185.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $202.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.73, a P/E/G ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

