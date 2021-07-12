Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $535.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

