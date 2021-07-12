Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $238.91 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $239.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

