Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.