Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 471 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.