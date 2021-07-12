Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,947 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $147.70 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

