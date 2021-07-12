Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 252,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.43% of Limoneira at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNR opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $136,820. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

