Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,623,471 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623,471 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

AEP stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

