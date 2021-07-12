Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.56.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $251.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.60 and a 52-week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

