Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of ThredUp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

