Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.78 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $575.24 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $202.39 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

