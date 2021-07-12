Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,790 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,194.99 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,277.41. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.