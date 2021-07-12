Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gates Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

