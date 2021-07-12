Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 327,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $13,808,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000.

Vine Energy stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $16.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

