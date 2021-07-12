Brokers Offer Predictions for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.52 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $281.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $281.28.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

