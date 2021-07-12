Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,215.63

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,054 ($39.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,195.18.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
