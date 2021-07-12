Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,215.63

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,054 ($39.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,195.18.

In other Whitbread news, insider David Atkins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, with a total value of £32,390 ($42,317.74). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

