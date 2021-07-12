Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $33.21

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.21.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th.

VICI opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

