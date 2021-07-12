Brokerages Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have commented on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. 31,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,200. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.76. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.