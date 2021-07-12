Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target at $102.00

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $94.99 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

