Brokerages Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target at $50.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

KALV stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $284,128.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock worth $3,433,677. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

