Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Price Target at GBX 5,750

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

ITRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

LON ITRK traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Monday, hitting GBX 5,632 ($73.58). 290,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,216 ($68.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

